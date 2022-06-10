Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 192 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $87.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,416,555. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

