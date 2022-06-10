Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 451 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $65,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $839,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,750,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.38. The company had a trading volume of 102,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,305. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.31. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $105.39 and a one year high of $177.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.