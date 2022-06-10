Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 261 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $238,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CNB Bank increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

VNQ stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.26. 193,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,244,983. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $92.88 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

