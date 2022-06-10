Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $17,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tilray by 24.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 904,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,674,782. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.66.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

