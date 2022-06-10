Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $418.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $418,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,471,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,776,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $5.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.48. 23,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,158. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.19 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

