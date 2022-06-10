Westside Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,365 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $135,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.51. The stock had a trading volume of 185,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198,308. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.10. The company has a market cap of $180.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

