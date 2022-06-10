Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $108,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.25. The company had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,242. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.93. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $177.86 and a one year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

