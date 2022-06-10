Westside Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,774,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.88. 89,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,936,782. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.66 and a one year high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.