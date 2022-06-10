Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) will post sales of $366.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $366.94 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.04 million.

Several brokerages have commented on UP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $89,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,205,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UP stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.17. 1,412,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,782. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. Wheels Up Experience has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

