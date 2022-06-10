Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Cut to $152.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.58.

Shares of WSM opened at $126.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,430 shares of company stock worth $3,108,034. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

