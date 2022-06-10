Wing Finance (WING) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.67 Million

Wing Finance (WING) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for about $6.83 or 0.00023373 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded up 66.7% against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $17.67 million and approximately $18.14 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.92 or 0.00321537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 196.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00027930 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.00434695 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,588,802 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

