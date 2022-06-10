Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $960.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on WGO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

NYSE WGO opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

