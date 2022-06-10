WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 479 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,893 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after acquiring an additional 802,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the airline’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $42.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

