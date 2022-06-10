WNY Asset Management LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. General Motors has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.10.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

