WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in ING Groep by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.70 ($13.66) to €12.80 ($13.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €10.00 ($10.75) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.59) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2452 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

About ING Groep (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.