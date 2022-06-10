Woodline Partners LP Acquires 114,088 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,088 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.4% of Woodline Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $94,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE DHR traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.48. The stock had a trading volume of 37,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,338. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.16. The company has a market cap of $184.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.
In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.93.
Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.