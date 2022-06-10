Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Hits Market Cap of $27.72 Million

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for $16.53 or 0.00056730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $27.72 million and $1.68 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

