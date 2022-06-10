WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of WSFS opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 43.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.