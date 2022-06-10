WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives $187.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.58.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of WSPOF stock opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.27. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

