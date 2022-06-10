Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Buys 46 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total value of $2,049,088.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,809,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded down $6.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $568.98. 15,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,003. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $647.65. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $516.04 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Argus increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.24.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.