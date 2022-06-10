Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,309 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,552,382. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.54 and a 200 day moving average of $212.29. The company has a market capitalization of $177.95 billion, a PE ratio of 181.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,232,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,366,290. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.80.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

