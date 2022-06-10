Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $986,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 307.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.26.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $10.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.07. 21,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.06. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

