Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.93. 21,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,060. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.49 and a 200 day moving average of $169.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.80.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

