Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Purchases 336 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,639,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $4,064,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded down $9.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.70. The company had a trading volume of 33,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,094. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $307.64 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.11.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

