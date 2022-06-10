Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 94905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.81.
About Xander Resources (CVE:XND)
Recommended Stories
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Xander Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xander Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.