Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Position Lessened by Seeyond

Seeyond decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.28 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average is $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

