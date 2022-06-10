Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Insider Barry A. N. Bloom Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $477,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,675.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

XHR opened at $18.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XHR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,681,000 after acquiring an additional 851,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,411,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,445,000 after purchasing an additional 282,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,801,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,738,000 after purchasing an additional 301,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.