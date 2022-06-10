XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,032,800.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $1,032,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 857,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,258,371.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

XPEL stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 2.02. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 199.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in XPEL by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

