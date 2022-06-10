XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $26.01

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.01, but opened at $26.87. XPeng shares last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 222,672 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.26.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 5.41.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in XPeng by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

