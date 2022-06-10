Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Takes $1.05 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 310 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN traded down $5.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.53. 775,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,947,000. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.73.
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.62.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
