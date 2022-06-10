Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Yext updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.06)-$(0.05) EPS and its FY23 guidance to $(0.12)-$(0.10) EPS.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $743.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

In other Yext news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $76,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $52,449.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,875 shares of company stock valued at $420,298 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

