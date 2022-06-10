YIELD App (YLD) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

YIELD App (YLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $25.53 million and approximately $770,986.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YIELD App alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,018.57 or 0.99987246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002071 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001723 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,590,838 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.