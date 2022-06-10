Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 33,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 256,838 shares.The stock last traded at $4.70 and had previously closed at $5.55.

DAO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The stock has a market cap of $584.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of -0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Youdao by 22.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

