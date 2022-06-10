Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CTIB opened at $0.70 on Monday. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a negative net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.65% of Yunhong CTI worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

