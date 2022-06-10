Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.18

Shares of Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 150649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

