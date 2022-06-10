Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) will announce $125.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.64 million to $125.53 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $120.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $511.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $511.10 million to $511.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $537.99 million, with estimates ranging from $537.75 million to $538.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 82,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $15.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,085.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,380,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

