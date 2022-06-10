Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Brickell Biotech posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brickell Biotech.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 191.55% and a negative net margin of 8,325.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBI. William Blair began coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

BBI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 151,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,489. Brickell Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 401,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 152,138 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Brickell Biotech (Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brickell Biotech (BBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.