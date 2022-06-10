Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $861.45 Million

Brokerages predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) will report $861.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $837.00 million to $885.90 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $747.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

GIL stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,239. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.