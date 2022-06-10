Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Post $2.31 EPS

Brokerages expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.28. MKS Instruments reported earnings of $3.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.56.

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,018. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.96 and a 200 day moving average of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $182.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

