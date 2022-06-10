Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for GAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.93 billion. GAP posted sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full year sales of $15.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $15.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $17.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPS. TheStreet lowered shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.59.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. 9,671,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,944,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. GAP has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in GAP by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

