Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $252.54 Million

Analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) to post sales of $252.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $245.30 million. United Bankshares posted sales of $249.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $998.80 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Bankshares.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.38%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. bought 7,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 58.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,602,000 after buying an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 37.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 13.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.