Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.93) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the lowest is ($1.12). Zymeworks reported earnings per share of ($1.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($3.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zymeworks.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZYME shares. Guggenheim upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.
ZYME stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,423. The company has a market cap of $340.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $39.41.
Zymeworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
