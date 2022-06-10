Zacks: Analysts Expect Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $919.01 Million

Equities analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $919.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bausch + Lomb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $927.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $903.35 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bausch + Lomb.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE BLCO traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

