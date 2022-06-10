Zacks: Analysts Expect Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Harrow Health’s earnings. Harrow Health reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harrow Health will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harrow Health.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 28,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $192,759.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,363,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 119.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 466.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 38.0% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Health stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.31. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $204.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69.

About Harrow Health (Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harrow Health (HROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.