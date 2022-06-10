Zacks: Analysts Expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.00 Million

Brokerages expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) to post $8.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.00 million and the lowest is $7.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences reported sales of $8.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year sales of $42.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.36 million to $61.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $38.01 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 170.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of IDYA stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.75. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

