Zacks: Analysts Expect RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. RVL Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RVL Pharmaceuticals.
RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.83% and a negative net margin of 163.45%.
NASDAQ RVLP traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.38. 87,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,328. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $115.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.77.
About RVL Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.
