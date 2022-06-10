Zacks: Analysts Expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Aaron’s reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.47 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

NYSE:AAN traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.00. 15,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,484. The company has a market capitalization of $552.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $37.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 142.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

