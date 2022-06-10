Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEOGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEO stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 51,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.51. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

