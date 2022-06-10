Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Cumulus Media reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,933.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cumulus Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,899. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $235.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.43. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

