Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) will announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $32.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 420,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,296,800.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aasif M. Bade bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.60 per share, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 700.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INBK traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.11. 58 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,302. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

